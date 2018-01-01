Chilwell to Man City for £50m? That's the going rate and deal makes sense, says Pearce

The reigning Premier League champions are said to be setting their sights on an England international defender currently catching the eye at Leicester

Manchester City have been told by former boss Stuart Pearce that £50 million ($63m) for Ben Chilwell will be “the going rate”, with Pep Guardiola reportedly keen on the Leicester left-back.

With Benjamin Mendy back on the sidelines at the Etihad Stadium, alternative options are said to be being considered ahead of the January transfer window.

England international Chilwell is among those believed to be registering on City’s radar, with the 21-year-old now a proven Premier League performer and established part of the Three Lions set-up.

A move would make sense for Guardiola, but a deal will not come cheap as a highly-rated performer has committed to fresh terms at Leicester this season and will see his price tag bumped up as soon as anybody makes an approach.

Pearce, who has spent time with City as a player and coach in the past, told talkSPORT of the mounting transfer talk and a hefty asking price: “That’s probably the going rate for an England international player, and it certainly is if Manchester City pick the phone up, you know you’re going to put £10m or £20m on to it anyway.

“I like the kid, I’ve seen him a couple of times this season and I’ve been very impressed by him, in an England shirt and a Leicester shirt.

“He’s of a great age, he’s 22 [on December 21] and you’re paying for the fact he could still have another 10 years.

“He’s got great energy and can deal with the ball really well.

“I think he would be a good fit for Manchester City and I can see why there would be interest.”

Chilwell is a product of Leicester’s academy system and has now taken in over 70 senior appearances for the club.

The contract extension he agreed with the Foxes back in October is set to take him through to 2024.

It would take a sizeable bid to free him from that agreement, but City are not short on funds and may be tempted to table an offer if they feel left-back is a position in need of immediate attention.