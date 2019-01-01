'Childish' Bale slammed over Wales banner & tipped to leave Real Madrid for Tottenham

Former Blancos president Ramon Calderon believes the end is nigh for the forward in Spain, with too many bridges being burned at the Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale’s celebration with a ‘Wales, golf, Madrid’ banner after helping his country to Euro 2020 was “childish”, says Ramon Calderon, with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu now expected.

The 30-year-old forward has been in since securing a record-breaking move from in 2013.

Considerable success, including four triumphs, has been enjoyed by Bale during his time with the Blancos.

He has, however, faced plenty of criticism over his form and fitness, with lofty expectations set on the back of a transfer package which saw him cost more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Real president Calderon believes that has always been an issue for Bale and he now sees no way back for a player whose commitment to the Madrid cause continues to be called into question.

“It’s going to difficult for Bale now because it was very childish of him to pose behind that banner,” Calderon told The Athletic .

“Fans are very angry because of course they didn’t like that, bearing in mind he has hardly played for the team this season then he goes off on international duty with and plays in two matches. It’s a difficult situation for Zidane and he won’t be happy with Bale for posing with that banner.

“Bale hasn’t done himself any favours with this. He’s adding fuel to the fire and it’s going to be difficult for Zidane to include him in the starting line-up and also the bench.

Gareth Bale dancing with this banner hasn't gone down well in Spain 😬😬 #WalesGolfMadridInThatOrder pic.twitter.com/OcyNGZAxzv — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) November 20, 2019

“Bale has been at Madrid for many years now and doesn’t appear to have integrated with his team-mates. He doesn’t speak any Spanish so that’s a problem in terms of communicating with the fans and the press. He’s also very fragile and has bad luck with injuries.

“The fact is he arrived at with a higher transfer fee than Cristiano Ronaldo. That was always going to be a problem because people thought he was going to be better than Ronaldo and score more goals than him and that’s impossible. Also Bale’s relationship with Zidane hasn’t been the best one.”

Speculation has already surfaced regarding possible destinations for Bale in the winter transfer window.

He snubbed a switch to over the summer, but talk of a return to the Premier League is never far away and a reunion with Spurs could be on the cards now that Jose Mourinho has taken the reins in north London .

Calderon added: “He was linked with going to but that is only for players who are at the end of their careers or who go for money.

“Bale has at least three or four more years at the top level. Could he join Jose Mourinho at Tottenham? Why not? It depends on what Mourinho thinks of him but I’m sure the fans at Tottenham have very good memories of him there. For Bale to go back to where he really belongs would be ideal for everyone because going to China would be a pity.”