Chikwelu, Ohale score and Awona makes losing debut as Tacon edge Madrid CFF

The Nigerians were on target in the tension-soaked derby at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapiñonera with the visitors claiming the win

's Aurelle Awona made a losing debut as 's Rita Chikwelu scored for Madrid CFF but they bowed to Tacon 4-3 after Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale struck in Sunday's thrilling derby contest.

The women's version of the Madrid derby lived up to its billing as it produced seven goals with the hard-fighting visitors finally avenged their first-leg 2-1 defeat at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapiñonera.

On the heels of back-to-back wins over and , Madrid were hoping to extend their winning run and started brightly against Tacon with Valeria providing the opener after 14 minutes.

However, the hosts' lead did not last for too long as Sofia Jakobsson grabbed the equaliser three minutes later before Kosovare Asllani put Tacon into the lead four minutes from the half-time break.

After the break, Oscar Fernandez's ladies regained dominance again as Geyse levelled matters nine minutes after the restart before Chikwelu netted her fourth goal in three games in the 65th minute.

In the final 15 minutes, Madrid took their foot off the pedal as Ohale scored her second goal of the season to bring the visitors on track before Esther Martin-Pozuelo's winner four minutes from full-time.

Awona, who was making her debut, played from the start to finish, along with Chikwelu, who has now scored four goals in four games for Madrid but her effort was not enough to save them from defeat.

For Tacon, Nigeria's Ohale - who lasted the duration - has now netted twice in 13 outings as they bounced back to winning ways.

The win moves Tacon to ninth on the log with 22 points, while the defeat saw Madrid CFF drop to 12th position after 18 matches.

Tacon will take in the Spanish Women's Cup on February 11, while Madrid CFF will visit same day.