Chicharito, Lainez lead Mexico national team attack vs. Paraguay
Old and young join together with Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez set to line up between 18-year-old Diego Lainez and 20-year-old Roberto Alvarado for El Tri in Tuesday's match against Paraguay.
The 30-year-old West Ham United forward enters Tata Martino's overhauled starting XI, with the manager making 10 changes from Friday's 3-1 victory over Chile. Edson Alvarez, the Club America central midfielder, is the only player to keep his place from Martino's debut.
Alvarez will be joined in the midfield by Erick Gutierrez, who came on in the 75th minute of last week's match, and LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, who is seeing his first minutes of the Martino era.
Chivas goalkeeper Raul Gudino steps in for Guillermo Ochoa at the back with a back line of Miguel Layun, Nestor Araujo, Diego Reyes and Jorge Sanchez in front of him. Layun and Sanchez could line up on either side, with the team training with Layun at left back.
Paraguay's starting XI features several players based in North America, with Club America's Bruno Valdez getting the nod against plenty of familiar faces, including former Aguilas teammate Lainez. Carlos Gonzalez leads the line for Eduardo Berizzo's squad with the Pumas player taking on a pair of former Liga MX veterans on Mexico's back line in Santos Laguna ex Araujo and former America player Reyes.
MLS also features with Atlanta United attacker Hector "Tito" Villalba and New York Red Bulls midfielder Alejandro "Kaku" Romero in the team.
Mexico XI: Gudino; Sanchez, Reyes, Araujo, Layun; Dos Santos, Alvarez, Gutierrez; Lainez, Chicharito, Alvarado
Paraguay XI: Silva; Valdez, Gomez, Alonso, Arzamendia; Kaku, R. Rojas, M. Rojas; Villalba, Gonzalez, Perez.