Chicharito happy to give Sevilla boss Lopetegui selection headache

The Mexico international scored his first La Liga goal of the season on Sunday and hopes to keep his place in the starting XI

forward Javier Hernandez hopes to give coach Julen Lopetegui selection headaches with his performances for the club after netting his first goal in their victory over on Sunday.

The international broke down a stubborn opposition defence in just shy of the 70th minute before Lucas Ocampos sealed the 2-0 win with another late effort.

The 31-year-old, who arrived from West Ham ahead of the current campaign, has struggled for regular game-time with just two starts so far in the Spanish top flight behind Luuk de Jong.

But having opened his account, the one-time star has stated his intention to push on and press Lopetegui for more regular inclusion while celebrating his team's positive result.

"Since I was a child, my father and my coaches have told me that the most important chance is the next one," Chicharito told Sevilla's website. "Therefore I kept on trying to find the back of the net.

"What was going through my head was that we were having a hard time opening the scoring. Getafe are a very tough side and the game was just as tough.

"I'm really happy the goal came when it did, and that we sealed the win with a great goal by Ocampos.

"In most games we have shown how solid we are. At the minute, we are defensively sound as, once more, we kept another clean sheet - and this time we were able to score twice on top of that.

"Everything is coming together very nicely. We are improving and we hope to continue in this manner."

Speaking on the competition for places, Chicharito added: "When I scored in Europe for the first time I knew that people were going to be looking for a debate.

"However, De Jong is happy and so am I. Everything we do is for the team, and to give the manager this type of headache is a good thing. Every team would love to have all their striker firing on all cylinders."

Sevilla remain firmly entrenched in a thrillingly tight race near the top of La Liga, and are only a point off leaders Granada, alongside , and