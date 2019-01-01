Chennaiyin defeat lacklustre Kerala Blasters amidst refereeing chaos

Chennaiyin took advantage of a poor defensive display by Kerala Blasters and picked up a deserving win

Controversial refereeing grabbed the spotlight as Chennaiyin defeated 3-1 to pick up their second win of the season on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Andre Schembri (4'), Lallianzuala Chhangte (30') and Nerijus Valskis (40') scored for the hosts as they punished the visitors' bad defensive performance. Chennaiyin, with a game in hand, climbed over Blasters to eighth in the standings.

Bartholomew Ogbeche recovered from a knock and returned to lead the line for Kerala Blasters who were without head coach Eelco Schattorie on the sideline as he was on two yellow cards. Andre Schembri and Germanpreet Singh started for .

An action-packed first-half got off to a thrilling start as Chennaiyin took the lead in the fourth minute. Catching the Blasters backline unawares, Rafael Crivellaro dribbled into the box from the left flank and delivered across the face of the goal for Schembri to tap the ball into the net.

Blasters skipper Ogbeche then took matters into his own hands to equalise in the fifteenth minute. A foul by Eli Sabia just outside the box allowed the former PSG striker to hit a thunderous strike that beat goalkeeper Vishal Kaith all ends up.

With the game opening up in the midfield, controversy unfolded in the 25th minute when the referee wrongly awarded a free-kick to Chennaiyin for a foul on Seityasen Singh by Anirudh Thapa. The hosts took the free-kick quickly following the blunder and Schembri squared the ball for Nerijus Valskis who tapped the ball into the net as the visitors stood in disbelief. After five minutes of protest by the players and coaching staff, the referee consulted with the linesman to overturn the goal which had initially been given.

The home crowd only had to pause their celebrations for a few seconds as the hosts took advantage of a confused defence seconds later. Crivellaro's forward pass found Valskis who squared for Chhangte. The winger beat his marker and finished the move with a neat strike past TP Rehenesh.

The Machans struck again before the break. Thapa's long ball found Chhangte who lobbed an onrushing Rehenesh before he was brought down by the keeper. Although the goalkeeper escaped a red card, Valskis converted the rebound after the ball hit the post and the hosts mounted a two-goal lead.

Chennaiyin continued to threaten after the break and Blasters struggled to produce an immediate response. Neither team was able to hold onto the ball for long periods.

A Raphael Messi through-ball found substitute Moustapha Gning in a dangerous position inside the box but the midfielder was crowded out by the home defence and was unable to get a shot away. Sahal Abdul Samad's introduction midway through the second half failed to turn things around in the visitors' favour as Chennaiyin looked more likely to score the game's next goal. Eli Sabia picked up two yellow cards and was sent off at the fag end for an unnecessary foul but the home team cruised to the full-time whistle.