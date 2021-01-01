'We weren't in the pitch' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo rues poor display against Hyderabad

Csaba Laszlo was disappointed with the attitude of his team after conceding the first goal...

Chennaiyin were thrashed 1-4 by Hyderabad in the 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Halicharan Narzary scored a brace (53', 79') and Joel Chianese (50') and Joao Victor (74') scored a goal each to outclass the Marina Machans for whom Anirudh Thapa (67') was the lone scorer.

Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo was disappointed with the performance of his side which acked creativity. He also highlighted that his team did not create enough chances.

"This was a very bad performance from my team. This was not because we lost but because I don't see creativity. I don't see the chances. We weren't in the pitch. We have to do plenty more. We lost possession in the midfield and that cost us the defeat," Laszlo said after the game.

Chennaiyin were without the services of their key midfielder Rafael Crivellaro in the game. Laszlo mentioned that the Brazilian is an important player for the other but the other players should have stepped up in his absence. Laszlo, however, did not have any update on his injury.

"We cannot just go and hide in shadow from Rafa because now he is out. He is definitely a very important player for us. But we have so many other players. Our offensive game was very poor," he said.

Chennaiyin goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was in the thick of the action from the off. He saved plenty of chances but that was not enough for his side. Laszlo, however, backed his goalkeeper after his questionable performance.

"From the beginning, we were not in the game. In the first 10 minutes, it could have been 1-0 or 2-0. We did not pay enough attention," Laszlo said.

"I think the biggest problem in the second-half is that after 1-0, everyone lost confidence. We have to work on this. We have to stop this," he added.