Chelsea's Jas1875 on how the ePremier League could change his season

The professional FIFA 19 player is only in his second year of competing but is already making a name for himself with his eyes set on the eWorld Cup

The ePremier League has seen all 20 of 's top clubs competing in with most of those clubs taking their first steps in . Unsurprisingly, the "big six" have attracted some of the world's best players and one of the strongest line-ups belongs to .

The Blues have attracted popular Hashtag United player Ryan Pessoa to their ranks but it's their PlayStation player Jas "Jas1875" Singh who has caught the eye of FIFA fans.

Born in Birmingham, Jas is loyal to his hometown team as suggested by the 1875 in his gamertag - the year that FC was founded. Yet, he says that representing a different blue team has already been an amazing experience.

Jas said: "Chelsea is a massive club, one of the biggest in the world so it's a huge honour to represent such a prestigious club. The Chelsea qualifier was excellent, the way things were set up and the way we were treated meant it was a fantastic experience and a brilliant day."

And Jas1875 is just as appreciative of his career, saying: "Playing FIFA full-time is a privilege really, you don't have the stresses of a usual 9-5 job. It really is quite a blessing that I get to travel the world just for being good at a video game and get paid for it as well. Of course, it has its own stresses, you have to keep a strong mindset when things go against you so you can come back."

That mental strength was tested when a few internet trolls left racist remarks in the comments of his announcement. The comments shocked the FIFA community as personalities from around the world quickly reached out to comfort him and make sure he was okay. Fortunately, much like Raheem Sterling and his England team-mates did in Montenegro, Jas1875 knows he can let his game do the talking.

"Personally, I don't let those things get to me mentally," he said. "Of course, it does anger you but, at the end of the day, it won't get to me. I just focus on my game and try to win, that's what is most important to me. The support from the community was amazing and Chelsea fans have been great too, it's an amazing feeling to be part of such a massive club. Every time they put a post out, there's been a lot of Chelsea fans sending through their support which is just amazing to see and once again it's an honour."

This is just his second year of FIFA but Jas1875 has already come close to tasting glory and knows that the ePremier League is his biggest opportunity yet.

He continued: "Last year in Amsterdam, I was in the final round to qualify for the FIFA 18 eWorld Cup and I had to play against Marcuzo, one of the best in the world, and I unfortunately lost. I put that right this year.

"This season is going alright, I've qualified for quite a few events but I haven't performed anywhere near as well as I know I can. I've been to three events abroad this season and at each one I've been eliminated in the group stages which is pretty bad by my expectations."

As one of the top seeds on the PlayStation side, Jas1875 considers himself one of the favourites at the ePremier League and knows that the 850 Global Series Points available to the winner would all but guarantee his place at the eWorld Cup - the biggest tournament of the year. So far, Jas1875 has lived up to his potential as he dominated his group, taking the top spot after winning all of his games.

When asked if there were any players or teams he wanted to face, Jas1875 didn't hesitate, saying: "I'm good friends with TheTurin27 who plays for and Papsity from , we usually have good games when we play against each other so I look forward to hopefully meeting them in the knockout rounds."

And he has his wish as the PS4 knockouts will feature a London derby when he represents Chelsea against Arsenal's Papsity in what will be an exciting match for fans and neutrals alike. Being able to watch games like that and a Manchester derby in the PS4 knockout rounds shows the unique selling point of the ePremier League. It's the kind of tournament that Jas1875 believes we will see much more of in the future, saying: "The scene is growing very quickly, it's amazing to see the Premier League and other leagues from around the world are getting involved. There's no limit on how far it can go, people are finally seeing the potential there is in competitive FIFA."