Chelsea's Chilwell forced out of West Ham clash with injury

The England full-back limped off at Stamford Bridge after a tangle with Jarrod Bowen

Ben Chilwell was forced out of ’s 3-0 win over West Ham within 10 minutes with an apparent ankle injury.

The full-back had a coming together with Hammers midfielder Jarrod Bowen and turned his ankle, prompting the injury.

Chilwell was treated on the pitch and after a lengthy discussion with the medical staff, he attempted to play on.

However, it did not last long as he went down again clutching his right ankle and was immediately replaced by Emerson.

"I expect he'll be doubtful for ," Lampard said of Chilwell. "He turned his ankle and tried to carry on but it was too painful. We'll have a scan tomorrow to try and see how bad the injury is. We'll update after."

The whole season has been busy so far due to the late start on account of the coronavirus pandemic, but games come fast in over Christmas and New Year.

Following the Premier League game with West Ham, Chelsea face Arsenal on Boxing Day and on December 28.

They then welcome in 2021 with a home game against Pep Guardiola’s .

The full-back positions are an area of concern for Chelsea, as right-back Reece James was ruled out of the game with West Ham on account of a knee injury.

Cesar Azpilicueta was drafted in as replacement for James, while Emerson is an experienced figure on the other side of the back line.

"A slight difference in attributes can change things to a degree but I don't expect too much because they are accomplished players," Lampard said. "The captain of the club, Azpi did brilliantly today in all senses of his game, particularly the defensive side which was so important in the way they play.

"Emerson did well as well. When we train we work inclusively as a whole squad and know the movements we want to make. We'll prepare for Arsenal and onwards with our attacking plan.

"We want to attack with our full-backs. They know that. Reece and Chilly have been doing really well, we hope their injuries are not that bad and will be in and around the games over Christmas. So we'll see. But I was pleased with the two lads today. They were comfortable."