'Dreams do come true' - Chelsea's Abraham reveals joy after slaying Norwich

The 21-year-old opened his Blues account against the Canaries on Saturday, and took to social media to share his emotions after the game

Tammy Abraham labelled his brace against a "dream come true" as earned their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday.

The Blues' academy product has enjoyed regular playing time under Frank Lampard, but has struggled in front of goal – which has prompted concerns about his ability to lead Chelsea frontline.

Dreams do come true 💙 2 goals + 3 points 🥳 cmmonnnnnn @ChelseaFC !!!! pic.twitter.com/z7l63A9wd6 — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) August 24, 2019

However, Abraham produced moments of fine quality and netted twice to help Lampard’s men to a 3-2 victory at Carrow Road on matchday three, including his first goal since joining Chelsea as a youngster 15 years ago.

"Dreams do come true; two goals + three points," he published on Twitter. "Come on Chelsea."

In scoring twice, Abraham became the Stamford Bridge giants’ third-youngest player to score a Premier League brace, and the youngest to score twice in the top flight since 1998.

Since first breaking into Chelsea’s first-team squad in 2016, Abraham has spent time on loan at , and , but hasn't had things all his own way this term after missing chances in the season-opener against , and a penalty in the Uefa Super Cup shootout defeat by .