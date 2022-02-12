Chelsea win Club World Cup final against Palmeiras to continue rich trophy streak
Dan Bernstein
Chelsea have won the Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras on Saturday in extra time.
Romelu Lukaku scored the opener for the Blues before Kai Havertz converted the winning penalty in the 117th minute.
In the past year, Chelsea have won the Champions League, Super Cup and now Club World Cup.
Watch Chelsea's celebrations
What has been said?
"It's amazing," said Havertz to Channel 4. "After champions of Europe, we are now champions of the world. It sounds better.
"I was nervous [taking the penalty], I have to be honest. It's a big penalty. It's just crazy. It was good I kept the nerves. I am very happy.
"I was the third penalty taker but I was the only one left on the pitch.
"My team-mates gave me trust. I dreamed always as a kid of this. This is an amazing feeling for me."