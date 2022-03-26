Chelsea warned exciting Gallagher-Mount midfield duo could leave them 'vulnerable'

England boss Gareth Southgate let slip a warning for Chelsea after fielding Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount together against Switzerland.

Gallagher, 22, is still waiting for his competitive debut at Stamford Bridge, but is winning rave reviews during his loan spell for Crystal Palace.

Both he and Mount started Saturday's 2-1 friendly victory, but Southgate believes the duo could leave teams vulnerable at the back when playing alongside one another.

What was said?

"We feel Mason Mount and Gallagher press well but can leave us vulnerable to the switch, the Swiss worked that out," the manager explained to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

In spite of those reservations Southgate was generous in his praise of Gallagher, who made just his second England appearance on Saturday.

"He is infectious. He can set the tone for the rest of the team, you see that with his club and he presses with ambition," he added.

"He goes and makes contract and turns a lot of the ball over."

'Great feeling'

Gallagher in turn was delighted to appear before the Wembley faithful, although he admitted that the occasion almost got to it.

"It's a great feeling to play at Wembley in front of all the fans, I'm just really proud and it was good to get the win. A really proud moment," the youngster explained to Sky Sports.

"I was a little bit nervous but not too much. I was just excited to be honest, I was trying to take it all in and do the best I could.

"I was trying to do what I am best at - trying to press and win the ball back and trying to create chances. I felt like we could have done better in the first half but the game opened up in the second and I think overall it was a good performance.

"It was great to play alongside Hendo [Jordan Henderson] - he's obviously a great leader and he was talking to me the whole time and gave me that licence to go and push forward and make the box and press when I could. It definitely suited me."

