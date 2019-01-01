Chelsea vs Sheffield United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With their first win of the season under the belt, Frank Lampard's Blues will be keen to push on against their recently promoted visitors this weekend

will look to make it back-to-back victories for the first time in 2019-20 when they host Premier League new boys this weekend.

Frank Lamaprd's Blues picked up their first win of the season in a 3-2 thriller against Norwich last time out and now face another former Championship face at Stamford Bridge as they seek a second.

Chris Wilder's side have only lost to Leicester since their return to the top flight, however, and given their knack for a good result, might back themselves to spring an upset when they travel down the M1.

Game Chelsea vs Sheffield United Date Saturday, August 31 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast or streamed due to falling inside the blackout period.

UK TV channel Online Stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Cumming Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Azpiliueta, Emerson, James, Zouma, Tomori Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pulisic, Kenedy, Kovacic, Bakayoko, Mount Forwards Pedro, Giroud, Willian, Abraham

Frank Lampard has a clutch of concerns, with Antonio Rudiger currently his biggest doubt, while it is thought that the encounter comes too early for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek meanwhile is not expected back until the autumn and there remain some questions marks over Pedro, who looks set to miss out with a hamstring problem.

Potential Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovacic; Barkley, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Position Sheffield United squad Goalkeepers Henderson, Moore, Verrips Defenders Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Jagielka, Stearman, Freeman, Bryan Midfielders Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Osborn, Besic, Morrison Forwards McBurnie, Robinson, Sharp, McGoldrick, Mousset

Chris Wilder has an effective clean bill of health, save for John Fleck - and even then, the Blades boss is hopeful that he will be able to feature, having sat out their clash with Blackburn.

Former defender Phil Jagielka, back at his boyhood club, could be an option if his manager wants to bring further experience into his back-line.

Potential Sheffield United XI : Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Robinson

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are the odds-on favourites to win at 4/11 with bet365. Sheffield meanwhile can be backed at 8/1 while a draw is available at 15/4.

Match Preview

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will look to rack up his second win of the season when his side host newly-promoted Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend.

The ex-midfielder wrote his name into legend at Stamford Bridge, but until he edged a 3-2 thriller against Norwich last week, was yet to taste success in the hot seat.

Arriving from Derby to fill the boots of the oft-maligned Maurizio Sarri, Lampard saw his side battered by in their opening game, before a devestating penatly shootout loss to in the UEFA Super Cup.

The one-time star also faces the difficulty of a transfer ban and the loss of the talismanic Eden Hazard, but at the very least now looks to be on the right track - and another former Chelsea hero feels that the circumstances stacked against him could help be his making.

Ex-Blues defender Mario Melchiot feels that the chances Lampard will have to afford young players this season could help them replicate the success of last year, who came close to conquering Europe in a team untested at that level.

"Chelsea are bringing in the former players to coach, who will help the push for youth that they want to bring through," he stated. "If I was a young player at Chelsea, then I would be so excited. You have a coach who will give you an opportunity.

"He can’t bring in new players for at least a year so he has to use what he has around him. I have been a long advocate that Chelsea should use their youth players because they win so much at youth level.

"I saw Frank Lampard was watching the Under-23s. He knows he might need those players. This is their chance. Chelsea are more like Ajax this season. They can’t make big signings but the smart thing to do is promote the young boys.

"If they qualify again for Europe, it is a big success. Even the . Asking to win the league is silly. They can build on a European finish. They will build on the young players, then sign more alongside a group of successful homegrown talent.

"Bringing through homegrown talent is a success in itself. You see Chelsea’s youngsters won a lot of trophies but the real trophy is now that they are being used."