Chelsea vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to secure a much-needed home win in the top-flight against a Seagulls side mired in difficulties of their own

Having bounced back to winning ways with a brutal victory in midweek, get back to their Premier League concerns as they host a shaky & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side shrugged off the disappointment of defeat to by demolishing Grimsby Town with a 7-1 win to underline the quality within the Blues' ranks.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's tenure at the Seagulls continues to slip perilously close to an early end following a loss to , with only one league win taken from his first six games so far at the helm.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Cumming Defenders Alonso, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Zouma, Tomori Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pulisic, Kenedy, Kovacic, Bakayoko, Mount Forwards Pedro, Giroud, Willian, Abraham

Frank Lampard will be without Emerson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger, while Olivier Giroud has not yet fully shaken off an illness that has kept him out of the last few games.

Christian Pulisic remains down the pecking order and the international finds himself back on the bench after getting a start against Grimsby in midweek.

Chelsea starting XI : Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, Alonso; Barkley, Jorginho; Mount, Pedro, Willian; Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Guehi, James, Kovacic, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi.

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Steele, Button Defenders Bong, Dunk, Webster, Montoya, Bernardo, Burn Midfielders Stephens, Gross, Mooy, March, Propper, Richards Forwards Maupay, Murray, Connolly, Jahanbakhsh

Graham Potter's rotten luck with injuries continues after Shane Duffy picked up a potentially long-term knock against Aston Villa in the pair's cup clash, to join the rest of his absentees.

However, Glenn Murray looks to have shaken off an ankle problem and Alireza Jahanbakhsh return to the squad too.

Brighton starting XI : Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Stephens, Mooy, Bissouma, Gross, Maupay, Alzate.

Subs: Button, Bong, Schelotto, Baluta, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Connolly.

Match Preview

Chelsea and Frank Lampard will be hopeful of using their Carabao Cup success as a springboard to push on to greater things when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Blues progressed to the next round of knockout football in midweek to bounce back from a disappointing loss against Liverpool last Sunday.

Their emphatic victory over Grismby, a 7-1 drubbing , showed just what kind of philosophy the former great has brought upon his arrival at his old club to succeed Maurizio Sarri.

Working with a limited pool of players thanks to a transfer ban, the ex-midfielder has brought youth to the forefront at Stamford Bridge to help his side impress in his first few games in charge, even if they are yet to reach the highs of previous incarnations this early in the campaign.

Before they turned over the Mariners for what was a first home win of the season, young starlet Mason Mount had spoken about their struggle to deliver on their own turf, admitting that it remained a "big focus".

"We are going through a spell when we are getting little bits here and there wrong and we are getting punished for it," he stated . "I think we have always got to stay positive.

"They are difficult games, but I think once you get that first home win and get that momentum building, then hopefully we can carry that on.

"Of course [we need to win more at home], if you look at the games we have had we can take positives from every game we have had.

"We need to win games at home, that's a big focus."

Visiting coach Graham Potter hasn't enjoyed similar levels of success since succeeding Chris Hughton on the South Coast, however, with the former Swansea boss having notched up only two wins this campaign, including a battling last-gasp victory over League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

Despite his own struggles, though, Potter admitted that he had not been caught unaware by the success of his opposite number in his new role, highlighting that Lampard's prior experience in guiding to the Championship play-off final showed his talents.

“He’s done really well, and I’m not surprised," he stated in his pre-match conference . "I came across him last season and was really impressed.

“He’s got so much experience and his career speaks for itself, he has the potential to be a top manager. He’s both articulate and intelligent after being at the highest level.

“He’s come into a challenging situation at Chelsea for a number of reasons, but he’s done really well, and from afar, I have a lot of respect for him.

“He’s been in the game long enough and will know about both the group and the team. I have no doubt they’ll continue to do well.”