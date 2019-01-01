Chelsea vs Lille: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Lille for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be looking to come back to winning ways when they welcome to the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard’s team are third in Group H with eight points from five games while Lille are at the bottom with just one point from an equal number of matches.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Defenders Palmieri, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta Midfielders N'golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount Forwards Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Willian

Antonio Rudiger could be in contention after returning to training following a knee injury, although Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains sidelined.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Mike Maignan Defenders Jeremy Pied, Tiago Djalo, Gabriel, Domagoj Bradaric Midfielders Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Yusuf Yazıcı, Jonathan Ikone, Luiz Araujo Forward Victor Osimhen

Reinildo is unlikely to feature as he struggles with an ankle injury, while Timothy Weah and Adama Soumaoro are both long-term absentees.

Match Preview

Lampard's managerial stint at Chelsea started well as they racked up seven wins in a row between September 26 and October 26. The team looked confident, played attractive football and picked up wins along the way. However, with just two wins in their last seven matches, the boys in blue are at a defining juncture midway through the season.

Starting with the 4-4 draw against in the , Chelsea's form has taken a dip and Frank Lampard will need to keep his players at the top of their game to continue the good work from the start of the season.

Against , Chelsea's lack of quality in the squad was evident and they lost 1-2 despite taking the lead through N'Golo Kante. The Blues were lucky to hold to a 2-2 draw, with the Spanish team missing several chances to score and managing to somehow not pick up a victory.

Although their fate is very much in their own hands, the Blues will come into this clash slightly lacking in confidence after winning just once in five matches – losing three of those.

They will be particularly concerned about their defence, which has kept just one clean sheet and conceded 18 goals in their last 10 fixtures.

In contrast, Christophe Galtier’s players will be in high spirits after putting together a three-game winning streak, and should play with the freedom of a team that has nothing to lose.