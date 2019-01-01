Chelsea vs Lille: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more
Chelsea will be looking to come back to winning ways when they welcome Lille to the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Frank Lampard’s team are third in Group H with eight points from five games while Lille are at the bottom with just one point from an equal number of matches.
TV channel, live stream and start time
1) Laos, Cambodia and Thailand
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.
2) Philippines
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.
3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|N/A
|
beIN Sports
4) Taiwan
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|N/A
|
ELTA
Squad, lineup and team news
Chelsea possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Defenders
|Palmieri, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta
|Midfielders
|N'golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount
|Forwards
|Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Willian
Antonio Rudiger could be in contention after returning to training following a knee injury, although Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains sidelined.
Lille possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Mike Maignan
|Defenders
|Jeremy Pied, Tiago Djalo, Gabriel, Domagoj Bradaric
|Midfielders
|Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Yusuf Yazıcı, Jonathan Ikone, Luiz Araujo
|Forward
|Victor Osimhen
Reinildo is unlikely to feature as he struggles with an ankle injury, while Timothy Weah and Adama Soumaoro are both long-term absentees.
Match Preview
Lampard's managerial stint at Chelsea started well as they racked up seven wins in a row between September 26 and October 26. The team looked confident, played attractive football and picked up wins along the way. However, with just two wins in their last seven matches, the boys in blue are at a defining juncture midway through the season.
Starting with the 4-4 draw against Ajax in the Champions League, Chelsea's form has taken a dip and Frank Lampard will need to keep his players at the top of their game to continue the good work from the start of the season.
Against Manchester City, Chelsea's lack of quality in the squad was evident and they lost 1-2 despite taking the lead through N'Golo Kante. The Blues were lucky to hold Valencia to a 2-2 draw, with the Spanish team missing several chances to score and managing to somehow not pick up a victory.
Although their fate is very much in their own hands, the Blues will come into this clash slightly lacking in confidence after winning just once in five matches – losing three of those.
They will be particularly concerned about their defence, which has kept just one clean sheet and conceded 18 goals in their last 10 fixtures.
In contrast, Christophe Galtier’s players will be in high spirits after putting together a three-game winning streak, and should play with the freedom of a team that has nothing to lose.