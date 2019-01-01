Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham
Chelsea's most recent league game was a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City, but they have since recovered in four successive cup games across three competitions.
Although the Blues have been knocked out of the FA Cup in a game against Manchester United, Maurizio Sarri was happy with his team's performance. There was also the Europa League win over Malmo and a penalty shootout defeat in the Carabao Cup final, again against Man City.
Tottenham traditionally struggles at Stamford Bridge but won at the stadium last season. They come into the match after a defeat against Burnley, but they remain ahead of the Blues in the Premier League table, as third play against sixth in a London derby
Chelsea Injuries
However, an on-pitch spat with Arrizabalaga at the end of the Carabao Cup final sees Sarri with a decision to make over whether to drop him.
“I have to decide. Maybe yes. Maybe no. I think he is fit. Yesterday he had only a recovery training session, so we have to assess him today, but I think so,” said of whether he will drop Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero tomorrow.
“It will be a decision for the (good of the) group. For the other players, all the players.”
Suspensions
Neither Chelsea nor Spurs have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Wednesday's match
Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up
Chelsea will continue to play what Sarri considers their strongest team as he strives for consistency after his side failed to reach their best form over the winter period.
Emerson Palmieri seems to have won the battle with Marcos Alonso after earning a few high-profile starts ahead of the Spain international. Alonso was left entirely out of the matchday squad and Sarri confirmed his changing preference in the position.
"In this period, Emerson is doing really well, so I have to use him. It depends on the period and the mental and physical condition. It can happen that, in 11 months, you have one or two not at the top.
"It's not a big problem. Fortunately, Emerson now is in a very good mental and physical condition.”
Willian and Pedro are fighting for a spot, with Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard seemingly the main two options in attack. That said, Higuain was dropped for the cup final due to a tactical switch to a more defensive system.
Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley seem to be battling it out in midfield, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also in contention ahead of the match.
Sarri's team selections have been broadly predictable otherwise, as they line up in a 4-3-3, with N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kepa Arrizabalaga having started every league match.
Tottenham Team News
Dele Alli is closing on a return from a hamstring injury, but he will not return for Wednesday's match. Eric Dier is also out with an illness after contracting tonsilitis.
TV channel & kick-off time
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at
Best Opta Match Facts
Chelsea have only lost one of their last 32 home games against Spurs in all competitions (W20 D11). However, that defeat did come in this exact fixture last season (1-3).
Tottenham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Chelsea (L1), as many as they had in their previous 20 against them (W3 D9 L8).
Tottenham
arelooking to win three consecutive league games against Chelsea for the first time since a run of five between March 1961 and September 1963.
Chelsea
haven’tlost both league games against Tottenham in a single campaign since 1970-71.
Mauricio Pochettino has won four Premier League games against Chelsea as Tottenham boss – more than every other Spurs manager combined in the competition (Martin Jol x1, Harry Redknapp x2).