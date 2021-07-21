Chelsea start Dujon Sterling contract talks after defender's impressive comeback from over a year out

The youngster was highly regarded by Antonio Conte and is beginning to impress another manager through his ability to play at wing-back

Chelsea have opened talks to hand Dujon Sterling a new contract, Goal can confirm.

The Blues have been impressed with the 21-year-old's comeback from injury and his training performances under Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.

The wing-back, whose current deal expires in 2022, is keen to stay at Chelsea but Tuchel's stance in the talks remains key, while there are Championship clubs also contacting the Blues over a possible loan move.

Could Sterling line up for Chelsea next season?

Tuchel has given a lot of positive feedback to Sterling over the last six months since his return from a long-term injury in January.

Having spent last season playing with the Under-23s, Sterling also trained a lot under Tuchel.

Sterling played in Chelsea's 6-1 opening pre-season win over Peterborough United, completing 45 minutes like all the other outfield players.

He is with the first-team squad which has travelled to Ireland and they will face a local team behind closed doors on Thursday. Afterward, they return to England and play friendly matches against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham in front of supporters ahead of the new season.

After seeing Chelsea's talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain new boy Achraf Hakimi break down, there could be a first-team space available for Sterling, who predominantly likes to play as a right wing-back.

Chelsea are also set to lose their current Academy Player of the Year Tino Livramento, who plays in the same position, as part of a youth exodus at the club.

Is Sterling fit to play?

Sterling was rated as highly as any Chelsea academy graduate but a serious non-Covid illness followed a hamstring injury that left him out for 13 months.

Chelsea are convinced that he has made a full recovery having monitored his recovery over the last few seasons.

Along with Sterling, the likes of Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah are all also out to impress Tuchel over pre-season.

