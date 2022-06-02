The full-back almost returned to London in January and could well turn out for the Blues again after a year on loan in France

Emerson Palmieri will be happy if Thomas Tuchel says that his future lies with Chelsea ahead of pre-season talks that will decide his future.

The full-back had a successful season on loan at Lyon but could have seen his deal in France cut short as his parent club attempted to recall him after a serious injury to Ben Chilwell.

The Ligue 1 giants rejected the west Londoners' repeated attempts to bring back Emerson, but - in perfect English, which he carried on learning while in France - he explained his current situation.

What did Emerson say about his future?

“I didn’t speak with [head coach Thomas Tuchel] just yet,” Emerson said, speaking after Italy’s 3-0 defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

“I have a contract with Chelsea. I played there for three seasons and I have a lot of friends there. If I come back, I'll be happy. It's a good place and club for me. I don’t know [whether I will return], let’s see what can happen.”

Adding on his newly-found confidence in English: “Yes, I improved it a bit!”

What did Emerson say about Chelsea’s efforts to recall him?

“For me, it was a good season because I played a lot of games,” Emerson went on.

“Of course [it felt good that Chelsea wanted me in January]. Lyon said no, so I didn’t come back. It didn’t depend on me. Those conversations were between the clubs.

Article continues below

“Lyon said no and I respected that because when I signed there I signed for one year, not six months. But now I will go back to Chelsea in the pre-season I think and let’s see what happens in the next month.”

The west Londoners begin pre-season on July 2 but international players will join the group a week later on July 9. They will then embark on a tour of the United States, facing Club America, Arsenal and Charlotte FC.

