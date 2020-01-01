Chelsea progress Lamptey contract talks as PSG, Wolves & Nice monitor defender's situation

There are many clubs across Europe keeping track of whether the 19-year-old will sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge

and Tariq Lamptey's representatives have been locked in talks this week over a new contract as clubs across Europe track the teenage defender.

The 19-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he has impressed on his first two appearances for Chelsea as a substitute against and .

European clubs are currently able to contact Lamptey without Chelsea's permission to agree a pre-contract deal, with , Nice and several clubs in thought to be keen on tempting the youngster away from west London.

PSG managed to poach the Blues’ young Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka last season and are hopeful of repeating their efforts with Lamptey.

Lamptey also has interest from , who see him as a promising wing-back option for the future, but the player would prefer to secure a prominent role at his boyhood club Chelsea.

Blues boss Frank Lampard and Jody Morris are keen to see that the youngster remains in their ranks after his promotion to the first-team squad.

"We'll see, he's talking with the club and hopefully he feels a bit of love that we've parachuted him in," Lampard said on December 29 regarding Lamptey’s future after handing him his debut in the 2-1 win at Arsenal.

"I'd seen him when I was doing my coaching badges and you do a lot of hours with the academy and youth team.

"I saw him train a lot and I know he has a different dimension as a right-sided wing-back. He has pace, a low centre of gravity and can go by people. Of course he wants to work on his end product and all the last bits."

Meanwhile, the Blues are preparing to see the return of Lewis Baker after a falling out with his manager at and he is likely to be placed with a new loan club until the end of the season.

Conor Gallagher and Ike Ugbo are also getting offers to switch their loan deals from Charlton Athletic and Roda JC respectively.

Midfielder Gallagher, in particular, is seeing interest hot up around him, with Burnley and Norwich keen to offer him six months in the Premier League while Charlton try to keep hold of the player.

There is further interest in hijacking his loan from Charlton’s fellow Championship clubs , and Queens Park .