The Belgian striker's agent is already looking to organise a move back to Inter after a disappointing first season back at Chelsea

Chelsea are open to allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave on loan, but are demanding a €25 million (£21m/$27m) fee, GOAL understands.

The Belgian striker hopes to leave Chelsea just one year after his return from Inter in a £98m ($123m) deal.

Lukaku has not been able to settle into Thomas Tuchel's team, having scored just eight goals in 26 matches in the Premier League.

What do we know about Lukaku's future?

Chelsea have decided they are open to settling for a loan deal for Lukaku, but will not let him go for free.

The 29-year-old striker would accept a 40 percent wage cut to leave the London team.

Lukaku's lawyer is already investigating the possibility of a move back to Inter.

The attacker impressed in his two seasons with the Serie A team, scoring 64 goals in 95 matches as they secured the Italian league title.

Chelsea target Gabriel Jesus

Chelsea are looking to line up a replacement for Lukaku this summer and have identified Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as a candidate.

The Blues are already considering making an offer for the 25-year-old Brazil international.

Article continues below

Jesus has been linked with a move away from the Premier League champions in search of first-team football.

Arsenal have been seen as the front-runners to sign the forward, who is valued at £43m ($54m), but Chelsea could swoop in to challenge their London rivals.

Further reading