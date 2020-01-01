Chelsea midfielder Barkley joins Aston Villa on season-long loan
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has joined fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on a season-long loan for the 2020-21 campaign.
The England international, capped 33 times for his country at senior level, moved to Stamford Bridge from Everton in January 2018 but has since found himself on the fringes of the first-team squad.
Villa manager Dean Smith told the club website: “Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team.”
