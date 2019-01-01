Chelsea loanee Zappacosta suffers torn ACL in Roma training

The full-back will return to Stamford Bridge in January when his loan deal expires

Italian defender Davide Zappacosta has suffered a serious knee injury which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season.

The right-back, who is currently on loan from at , ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during what has been described by the side’s medical staff as a “non-contact” incident in training.

“During Friday’s training session, defender Davide Zappacosta suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, in a non-contact incident,” Roma said in a statement.

“The club would like to offer its sincerest sympathies to the player, and wishes him a quick and full recovery.”

The 27-year-old moved to at the start of this season despite Chelsea’s transfer ban, which didn't prevent outgoings. Newly appointed manager, Frank Lampard, wanted to create a path to the first team for 19-year-old right-back Reece James, as part of his plan to develop the club's best youth players.

Chelsea protected their investment in Zappacosta by offering him a new deal in August and a contract which runs until 2022.

The defender is set to return to Chelsea in January when the loan deal can be terminated as the club will now look to help their player recover from this injury and aid his return to fitness once he is able to begin his rehabilitation.

Zappacosta has 13 caps for the Italian national team, and played a big part in Chelsea’s triumph last season under Maurizio Sarri.

He started every group game as the side remained unbeaten in the competition, and appeared in the second half of the dramatic semi-final second leg against at Stamford Bridge.

On joining Roma, he appeared as a late substitute in their first game of the season, but subsequently struggled with a calf injury and hasn’t made their Serie A squad since.

He was an unused substitute in Roma’s recent meeting with Wolfsberger AC in the Europa League, but this latest injury now means he will be unable to build on that opening day substitute appearance.

Roma are set to face on Sunday in the club's return to Serie A play.