Chelsea loanee Victor Moses scores on Spartak Moscow return

The former Super Eagles star made a goalscoring return from injury at the Rostov Arena on Sunday

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses made a goalscoring return from injury as Spartak Moscow defeated Rostov 3-2 in a Russian Premier League match on Sunday.

Moses limped off with pain around his knee after scoring a goal in the Red-Whites' 2-1 comeback win over Dinamo Moscow on March 13.

Following his recovery from the setback, the former Inter Milan and Wigan Athletic star made his return to Domenico Tedesco's team on Sunday with a goal to his name in Rostov.

Moses opened the scoring for Spartak Moscow in the 23rd minute but the lead did not last long as Pavel Maslov's own goal drew the teams level four minutes later.

A few minutes later, Georgi Makhatadze turned the game around for Rostov with his goal in the 32nd minute.

Just before the half-time break, Alexander Sobolev scored an equaliser which means they went into the break on level terms.

After the restart, Sobolev grabbed his second goal of the evening in the 58th minute which turned out to be the match-winning strike for the visitors.

Moses was in action for 90 minutes but he did not finish the game as he was replaced in stoppage-time by Andrey Eshchenko.

The former Nigeria international has now scored three goals in 13 appearances in the Russian Premier League since his loan signing from Chelsea in October.

Gambia's Ali Sowe was the other African star who was in action at Rostov Arena but he could add to his tally of three goals after five matches for the hosts.

The result was Spartak Moscow's fourth straight victory in the Russian top-flight and they remain second in the table with 47 points after 24 matches - a point behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg, who have a game in hand.

Next up for Moses and Tedesco's men is a league fixture against third-placed Lokomotiv Moscow on April 11.