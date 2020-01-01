Chelsea loanee Ugbo scores in comfortable Cercle Brugge win over St. Truiden

The Anglo-Nigerian forward registered a goal that got the Green and Blacks back to winning ways

Ike Ugbo found the back of the net in the colours of Cercle Brugge as they claimed a 3-0 win over St. Truiden in the Belgian Pro League on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Anglo-Nigerian, on loan from , got his first goal for the Green and Blacks in the 3-2 away win at Mechelen on matchday three, which was his debut for the club.

He started the next two games against Kortrijk and , but they both ended in defeat with Cercle not getting any goals.

Ugbo had the chance to end the scoreless streak in the ninth minute at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Monday, but his effort was ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

They were however, not denied in the 25th minute when -Herzegovina midfielder Dino Hotic sent in a low shot from outside the penalty area after receiving the ball from Bulgaria midfielder Dimitar Velkovski.

31' [2-0] En daar is de tweede al 😍. Ugbo viert zijn verjaardag met een penaltydoelpunt! #levecercle #cerstv pic.twitter.com/lhnJ020i5Q — Cercle Brugge (@cercleofficial) September 21, 2020

Ugbo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot six minutes later after he was tripped in the box.

Cercle were in full control from here but still added another goal at the close of the game thanks to Brazilian right-back Vitinho who blasted home a fierce shot from outside the area that left St. Truiden goalie Kenny Steppe rooted to the spot.

It also marked the second consecutive game Ugbo was able to complete the entire 90 minutes having played 67 and 71 minutes in his first two games against Mechelen and Kortrijk respectively.

Both sides had Africans feature prominently in their squad. Cercle had midfielder Franck Kanoute start and was replaced by Kenyan midfielder Johanna Omolo, while 19-year-old Dutch-Congolese forward played alongside Ugbo and was taken off for Charles Vanhoutte in the 76th minute.

For St. Truiden, Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asamoah played for 81 minutes and was replaced by DR Congo midfielder Nelson Balongo, while Angola centre-back Jonathan Buatu lasted the 90 minutes. Guinea midfielder Ibrahim Sory Sankhon came on for Wolke Janssens after 62 minutes.

Cercle sit in seventh place after six games, nine points adrift of Charleroi at the top of the standings. They are up against city rivals next on Sunday.