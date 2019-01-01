Chelsea legend Terry gets dates mixed up in bizarre Salah & De Bruyne claim

The former Blues skipper has claimed that Damien Duff and Arjen Robben blocked the path of two future superstars, despite neither being at the club

John Terry has bizarrely claimed that Damien Duff and Arjen Robben contributed towards Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne flopping at despite neither being on the club’s books at the time.

The Blues legend played alongside two fearsome wingers during the early years of the Roman Abramovich era.

Duff and Robben helped Chelsea to become a dominant force in English football, with Premier League title successes enjoyed under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

The former was, however, to leave in 2006, while a Dutch forward departed Stamford Bridge 12 months later.

De Bruyne did not arrive in west London until 2012, while Salah’s potential was snapped up in 2014.

The pair, who have gone on to shine for and respectively, managed just 28 appearances between them for the Blues before being forced to move on.

Terry has attempted to explain their lack of game time, amid ongoing questioning of how Chelsea allowed them to slip through the net, but has got his dates seriously mixed up.

The former Blues skipper told Dubai Eye: "In my generation there I saw people like Salah and De Bruyne come through and not being able to match [Mourinho's] standards at the time.

"Now, they were very talented but very young individuals. Mourinho didn't have time to put them in the team or take out a Duff or Robben because we were winning every single week and his job is on the line.

"So, like I said before, if you come in and you are 10 or 20 per cent below the standard of Duff and Robben, who were scoring 20 goals a season each, you are not going to make that team. No chance.

"Fair play to them [that] they've gone elsewhere and proved they're good enough, but at that present time they were not good enough for Chelsea."

De Bruyne, who managed just nine outings for the Blues, initially caught the eye on loan at before earning a big-money move to City on the back of his efforts at .

Salah managed 19 appearances and two goals for Chelsea, but was also forced to look for loan minutes at and before securing a switch to Anfield after shining in the Italian capital.