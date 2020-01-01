Chelsea tipped to hand Giroud new contract as Green expects January interest to be shunned

will look to shun any interest shown in Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window, says Robert Green, with the Blues more likely to hand out a new contract than sanction a sale.

An experienced French forward has been working on rolling 12-month deals at Stamford Bridge.

Another could be in the offing, with the 34-year-old showing once again that he still has an important role to play in an expensively-assembled squad.

Regular slips down the pecking order have been endured by Giroud during his time in west London, but he has always forced his way back into contention.

A purple patch has been hit in front of goal over recent weeks, with the target found on seven occasions through as many appearances.

Frank Lampard is once again asking the World Cup winner to lead Chelsea’s line and Green believes his services will be retained for the foreseeable future, despite exit talk building again heading into 2021.

“As long as he wants to be there he should be there,” former Blues goalkeeper Green told Stadium Astro.

“It’s one that they are finding very hard to replace. I think Tammy [Abraham] is still a work in progress.

“He [Giroud] is still scoring goals and he’s still massively motivated. I was with him last season and speaking to him then and he was talking about playing in the Euros, playing for , getting that trophy that he hasn’t got so far and getting into the top ranking of goalscoring for France as well.

“The hunger and the drive is still there. He wants to do it and I can’t see Chelsea going out there and finding a replacement that, if Tammy is playing, is willing to help out and support and when stepping up is providing such a big role.

“I think it’s a massive transfer window in January, I think there will be suitors and people will come in for him and it’s in Chelsea’s interests to keep him there.

“That might include giving him a new contract.”

Giroud has previously admitted that he will be weighing up his options in the new year, but that was prior to earning a regular role in Chelsea’s No.9 berth and it may be that he is now prepared to turn a deaf ear to any interest expressed in him from afar.