Chelsea fans will only be patient for six months with Lampard - David Luiz

The defender expects supporters to only give the coaching regime, including the new boss, the first half of the season to find success.

New head coach Frank Lampard has been warned by Blues defender David Luiz that fans will only be patient for six months before they begin to expect success.

Chelsea great Lampard has returned to the club during the close season, replacing Maurizio Sarri after the Italian moved to .

Making the transition trickier – in theory – for Lampard and Chelsea is the club's transfer embargo, meaning trust in their academy products is likely to be necessary, particularly given the sale of Eden Hazard to .

Given the circumstances and Lampard's standing among the fans, David Luiz expects the new coach will have an easier bedding-in period than others.

But he also thinks the average Chelsea fan will only bite their lip for half a season if things are not going to plan.

"I think everyone understands the moment and everyone understands to be patient, but in the end everyone wants to win," centre-back Luiz said, according to Football London.

"They are going to be patient in the first six months and then in the last six months [of the season] they want us to win.

"It is going to be like that, we have to think about that and do the best to make them happy.

"If you don't think like that [about winning trophies], then you can't play for Chelsea. The ambition has to be high. Of course, you have many, many fantastic clubs.

"They [other clubs] are working with the managers more than three or four years and they have amazing squads. On the pitch it is up to us to have to show our jobs."

He added: "I think we just lost a big, big name, a legend of the club in Eden Hazard, but we have many players who can do the job."

The 41-year-old boss is relatively inexperienced in management, having spent just one year at , his first job on the bench. However, having steered The Rams to the Championship playoff final last season, it was decided that the former Chelsea midfielder is ready to take charge of his former side.