Chelsea fans boo Jorginho as pressure continues to grow on Sarri

The club's summer signing is still struggling to impress at Stamford Bridge and he was on the receiving end of more criticism despite beating Malmo

fans continued to boo Jorginho throughout the side's victory over in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Blues cruised to victory over the Swedish side to advance to the last 16 of the Europa League courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, the win wasn't enough to calm supporters as pressure continues to mount on manager Maurizio Sarri as his summer signing continues to struggle influence games.

The midfielder joined the London club back in July from for a £57m (€65m/$86m) with the idea that the Italian was be the main playmaker for the "Sarri-ball" style of football.

