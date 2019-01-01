Chelsea defender Tomori open to another move away from Stamford Bridge

The England U21 international spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Derby and would be willing to return to Pride Park next season if given the chance

Fikayo Tomori has opened the door for another move to be made away from this summer.

The 21-year-old defender spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Derby.

He impressed back in the second tier, having previously spent time in the Championship with and .

Tomori took in 54 appearances across all competitions and helped the Rams to the play-off final, where they came unstuck against .

Quizzed by BBC Sport on whether he would consider another stint at Pride Park, the highly-rated defender said: “Of course.”

Tomori is one of several players tied to contracts at Chelsea who are facing important career calls this summer.

The Blues boast an army of loanees, with those stockpiled down the years having been allowed to head away from Stamford Bridge to all corners of the world.

Plenty have opted to stay close to home, with Tomori among those eager to make his mark in English football.

He added on his time in the East Midlands and the future: “I have loved it. I grew so much as a player. Derby is such a great club.

“The manager [Frank Lampard] has shown me a lot of confidence playing me in a lot of games. I have nothing but good words to say about Derby, the club, the fans and my team-mates.

“I am really proud. We are disappointed and we are hurting, but we had such a fantastic season. Even though we lost, we still had a lot of good moments to look back on and cherish.

Article continues below

“I am not really thinking about Chelsea at the moment but we will see when the new season comes.”

Tomori was joined at Derby in 2018-19 by Blues team-mate Mason Mount.

forward Harry Wilson also linked up with the Rams on loan, with all three now having to decide whether they will be sticking with their respective parent clubs or seeking more moves elsewhere.