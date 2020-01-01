Chelsea forward Batshuayi completes Crystal Palace loan switch

The 26-year-old spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Selhurst Park and will be looking to impress for the Eagles again

forward Michy Batshuayi has joined on loan for the second time.

The 26-year-old Belgian international has signed for the duration of the 2020-21 season, having impressed during a short-term spell at the end of 2018-19.

Batshuayi scored six goals in 13 games for the Eagles in that spell, and will be hoping to impress again having struggled for first-team minutes at Stamford Bridge.

More teams

The striker evidently enjoyed his first taste of action at Palace, saying that he feels he has returned home.

"I feel like I’m home now, so it’s good,” he said.

“But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

"It’s not my first time here. I know the team-mates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it’s the best decision.

"I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."

Batshuayi arrives as Palace’s second major signing of the summer, following the purchase of talented attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze from Championship side .

With Timo Werner arriving to battle Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for a first-team spot at Chelsea, Batshuayi always seemed likely to leave after falling down the pecking order last season.

He scored six goals in 24 appearances for Chelsea in 2019-20, but only started one Premier League game in 2020 – a 2-0 home defeat to in February.

At Palace, he has been welcomed back with open arms.

"I am very happy we have secured Michy on a season-long loan,” manager Roy Hodgson said.

Article continues below

“He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goal scoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again.

"As a player who will help to convert our chances in to goals, Michy will be another valuable addition to the two new signings we have made this summer.

“It’s another boost for the players and fans alike, and I’m sure everyone will join me in saying welcome back Michy."