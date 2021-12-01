Chelsea and Watford players exit pitch due to medical emergency in the crowd
Chelsea and Watford players left the pitch due to a medical emergency in the crowd during the first half of their match at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.
After 13 minutes both sets of players were directed to their dressing rooms due to the situation in the crowd.
Chelsea's Twitter account said: "Play is paused here at Vicarage Road owing to a medical emergency in the crowd."
Another medical emergency
The incident at Vicarage Road was reminiscent of another emergency with a fan that took place in October's contest between Newcastle and Tottenham.
Play was temporarily stopped during the first half at St James' Park as a fan was given emergency treatment in the stands.
In that instance the fan was stabilised and taken to hospital, with the game restarted after a delay of 20 minutes.