Chelsea reach agreement to sign Leupolz from Bayern Munich

The German star will join up with her new team-mates at Kingsmeadow ahead of the 2020-21 campaign after committing to a long-term deal

Women have announced the signing of Melanie Leupolz from , after agreeing pre-contract terms with the midfielder.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal which will see her remain in west London until 2023.

She will spend the remainder of the current season at Bayern before bringing the curtain down on a hugely successful six-year spell with the Frauen- giants.

More teams

Leupolz scored 19 goals in 122 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, and helped them win back-to-back titles in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The international will now look to play a key role in Chelsea's bid to regain the Women's crown in , with it likely she will slot straight into Emma Hayes' line-up.

Leupolz expressed her delight after sealing the move to Kingsmeadow: "It’s a really big move, it’s my first move to another country and I’m really looking forward to it.



"I believe in what Chelsea are doing as a club and I am excited to be a part of that. They want to win titles, and so do I.



"I also like the style of football they play. I have seen a lot of their matches and I think it’s the right club for me."

Article continues below

Get used to this sentence:



Melanie Leupolz is a Chelsea player! 🤩 #WillkommenMelanie pic.twitter.com/nF3JQgNFkH — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 23, 2020

Chelsea boss Hayes added: "Melanie has the right qualities that we look for in players at Chelsea. She’s got international experience, been the captain of Bayern Munich and her best years are yet to come.



"It’s a real statement of intent that she chose Chelsea and it shows just how far we’ve come as a football club.



"Melanie is versatile, she’s got wonderful qualities in the midfield areas and she will provide much-needed depth – I’m looking forward to welcoming her to the club."

Hayes is currently self-isolating at her home with her son Harry due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused major disruptions to the sporting calendar across the world.

The Women's Super League has been shut down until April 29, with it not yet known for sure whether the season will continue as planned as government officials put protocols in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.