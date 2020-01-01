Klopp connects with players like Liverpool legend Dalglish, says Adam

The German trainer has been compared to the Scottish icon, with the former Reds midfielder impressed with what the head coach has done at Anfield

boss Jurgen Klopp is similar to club legend Kenny Dalglish when it comes to building a rapport with players, according to Charlie Adam.

Klopp's squad were on the brink of being crowned Premier League champions – their first top-flight title in 30 years – when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, losing just once in the domestic campaign to turn a potential title race into a procession.

The German coach has overseen huge improvement in the team's fortunes since taking charge in October 2015, sealing the first trophy of his reign last June with victory over in the final.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam is impressed by both the passion and the professionalism displayed by Klopp, seeing a comparison to his experiences with Daglish, who was in charge when the midfielder signed for the Reds.

"Both seem to be very well liked, very open to the players, they seem to embrace the players a lot," Adam told Stats Perform.

"I don't know Jurgen to work with, but what I see from the outside is he's an incredibly passionate man and his work ethic is amazing.

"The people I speak to at the club say he's there early in the morning, gets his work done and he goes home and he just keeps it simple.

"He's got great players but you have to organise them and set a way and a discipline of how to play and he seems to have done that and he's getting results from it.

"Somebody that embraces you, shows you passion and a bit of love is what every player wants and he's phenomenal.

"He's got great players around him and he seems to have got the best solutions for Liverpool at the moment."

Adam joined in July 2011 after impressing during Blackpool's solitary season in the Premier League, with Dalglish doing all he could to help his fellow Scotsman settle in at the club.

Their season together included winning the EFL Cup, though finishing up in eighth place in the table led to the end of Dalglish's second spell in charge.

"I was just lucky every day that when he was manager he would come and speak and come and sit and have lunch and make sure I was okay," Adam recalls of life under his compatriot.

"I think a little because I was Scottish as well, that helped. He made sure everything was okay and it was great to be part of that and just being in his company was phenomenal.

"And that year we won the Carling Cup and got to an final as well, so we did okay.

"I think that started the trend because Liverpool hadn't won a trophy for a number of years and we were fortunate enough we were the team that managed to get them on that roll again and get them to cup finals."