Chan: Zambia respects the strength of Tanzania - Sredojevic

The Serb is readying for his third tournament exclusively reserved for home-based players after twice guiding Uganda

Zambia coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic says his side has what it takes to get past the group stages at the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament to be staged in in April.

Chipolopolo are in Group D which also includes , Guinea and Namibia.

It would be the first tournament for Sredojevic at the helm of Zambia whose outing at Chan was settling for a bronze medal at the inaugural edition in 2009, followed by quarter-final finishes in 2016 and 2018.

But the Serb has previously been at Chan where he could not get past the group stage with in 2014 and 2016.

“It is a quality group. We think we are part of a very competitive group because every team we look at is from the perspective of the local league. And the specific case, they are local players. We represent the Zambian Premier League and we think we have what it takes to get through the group,” Sredojevic told CafOnline.

With Zesco United and Zanaco familiar contestants in Caf inter-club competitions, Sredojevic could be having experienced players to take to Cameroon.

The former coach continued to assess their group opponents using their respective domestic league strengths as well as participation in Caf inter-club competitions.

“We respect the strength of the Tanzanian Premier League with Simba who reached the quarter-finals last year. Yanga does just as well in the Champions League. Namibia is also a good team. In 2013 in , Namibia was in the same group as Zambia and qualified for the quarter-finals,” Sredojevic said.

“And then there is the Guinea team that we are looking at through the lens of the very strong Horoya team. The Guinean league is very tough, talented, tough and competitive. It is in our interest to prepare each match well and to consider it each time as a final.”

Before travelling to Chan, Sredojevic will have the opportunity to have a closer look at some of the home-based players when Zambia take on Botswana in back-to-back qualifiers in March.