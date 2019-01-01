Champions League: Tau, Okereke and Diatta celebrate Club Brugge’s progress into group stage

Nigeria’s Bonaventure scored the match-winning goal which sealed the Belgian top-flight club's progress to the next stage

star Percy Tau, Angola’s Clinton Mata, ’s Krepin Diatta and duo David Okereke and Dennis Bonaventure have taken to social media to celebrate ’s progress into the Uefa group stage.

Bonaventure’s last-minute goal helped the Blue-Black edge their Austrian visitors LASK 2-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday, and advance with a 3-1 aggregate score.

With the score tied at 1-1, Bonaventure replaced compatriot Okereke in the 88th minute and he made an instant impact by netting the winning goal a minute later, thanks to Tau's assist.

Their qualification means Club Brugge will be playing in the group stage for the third time in four years and they join 2018-19 league champions as the second Belgian team.

The African stars were thrilled with their achievement and they expressed their feelings on social media.