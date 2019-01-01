UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Highlights from Thursday

Here are the highlights from the first leg of the Round of 16 matches that unfolded on Thursday..

The Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continued on Thursday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) Ajax 1-2 Real Madrid: Real Madrid snatched a 2-1 win over Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, as VAR made a controversial first appearance in the competition.

Having had a Nicolas Tagliafico goal disallowed in the first half after a review, Ajax found themselves behind through Karim Benzema's 60th goal in the tournament.

Hakim Ziyech thought he had secured a deserved draw for the home side at Johan Cruijff ArenA, but Marco Asensio struck late on to put Madrid in control of the tie.

2) Tottenham 3-0 Borussia Dortmund: Tottenham took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals as goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente sealed a 3-0 first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.

Son converted Spurs' first shot on target at Wembley on Wednesday as the Bundesliga leaders were made to rue a string of first-half misses.