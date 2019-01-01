UEFA Champions League Round of 16: 2nd Leg Highlights from Wednesday

Here are the highlights from the first leg of the Round of 16 matches that unfolded on Wednesday..

The second legs of the Round of 16 of the UEFA started on Wednesday with two cracking matches that saw an upset as well. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 1 4 (3-5 agg): Real Madrid's dismal run of form continued as Ajax won 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to dump the Champions League holders out of the competition for the first time since 2014-15.

2) 0 1 (0-4 agg): Tottenham qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010-11 after Tuesday's 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund secured a 4-0 aggregate triumph.