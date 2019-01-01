UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Highlights from Wednesday
The Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continued on Wednesday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:
1) Liverpool 0-0 Bayern Munich: Liverpool failed to stamp their authority on a battling Bayern Munich as a 0-0 first-leg draw at Anfield left their Champions League last-16 tie in the balance.
The Premier League side produced the more promising attacking moments against a circumspect opponent but are likely to need an away goal when the teams reconvene at Allianz Arena on March 13.
2) Lyon 0-0 Barcelona: Barcelona slumped to a fourth draw in five matches across all competitions as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate away to Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.
Ernesto Valverde's men were far from their intense best and were particularly wasteful in front of goal, as Lionel Messi struggled to produce the kind of match-winning display many have come to expect every time he takes to the pitch.