UEFA Champions League Round of 16: 2nd Leg Highlights from Thursday
Comments()
Getty
The second legs of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League concluded on Wednesday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:
1) Barcelona 5 Lyon 1 (5-1 agg): Barcelona booked a Champions League quarter-final place with a 5-1 home win against Lyon secured thanks to Lionel Messi's inspirational performance, triumphing on aggregate by the same scoreline.
2) Bayern Munich 1 Liverpool 3 (1-3 agg): Sadio Mane's brace inspired Liverpool to a convincing 3-1 win at Bayern Munich and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.