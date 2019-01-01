UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Highlights from Thursday

Here are the highlights from the first leg of the Round of 16 matches that unfolded on Thursday..

The Round of 16 of the UEFA continued on Wednesday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 2-0 : Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin struck late to earn Atletico Madrid a 2-0 victory in an entertaining first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Juventus.

Gimenez picked up the pieces at a 78th-minute corner to drill home the opener, before Diego Godin's strike in the aftermath of a free-kick five minutes later deflected in off former man Cristiano Ronaldo.

2) 2-3 Man City: Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored late goals as 10-man stunned Schalke at Veltins Arena to claim a 3-2 first-leg win in their Champions League last-16 tie.