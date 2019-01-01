UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Highlights from Thursday
The Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continued on Wednesday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:
1) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus: Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin struck late to earn Atletico Madrid a 2-0 victory in an entertaining first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Juventus.
Gimenez picked up the pieces at a 78th-minute corner to drill home the opener, before Diego Godin's strike in the aftermath of a free-kick five minutes later deflected in off former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo.
2) Schalke 2-3 Man City: Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored late goals as 10-man Manchester City stunned Schalke at Veltins Arena to claim a 3-2 first-leg win in their Champions League last-16 tie.