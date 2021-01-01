Champions League: Real Madrid will beat Chelsea to final ticket, says Goal readers

The Spaniards have been tipped to reach the tournament’s final at the expense of Thomas Tuchel’s Blues

Real Madrid will defeat Chelsea to reach the final of the Champions League, according to Goal readers.

The LaLiga giants travel to Stamford Bridge for Wednesday’s second leg of the competition’s semi-final against the Blues.

In the first leg fixture played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Thomas Tuchel’s men took the lead through Christian Pulisic. However, Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos clawed back courtesy of Karim Benzema’s effort as the game ended 1-1.

Anything short of victory for the 13-time European kings would see them miss out on a place to reach the final billed for Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Ahead of the make or break encounter, we asked our readers if Real Madrid can turn things around to set up a final date versus Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Who will join Machester City in the #UCL final? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 4, 2021

In a poll conducted on Twitter at had 275 voters, 51.3 percent of total votes cast are optimistic that the Spanish topflight side will beat Chelsea to reach the final.

The London team needs at least a goalless draw to reach the final for the third time ever, yet, 48.7 percent of fans think they will reign supreme after the second leg.

Meanwhile, Turkish Nuri Sahin is tipping former club Real Madrid to see off Chelsea and reach the Champions League final.

“I think it will be an open game, as it was in the first leg. I’m really looking forward to it,” the 32-year-old told Goal.

“Both sides are in a good moment, I would say. Chelsea are playing really well under Thomas Tuchel, and tactically they play really different. They play maybe the best football tactically right now. You can see that they have a plan, with three at the back. I know the coach and he’s very good tactically.

“But on the other side, you have the boss of the Champions League in Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane! They are still in a good moment, even if people maybe don’t think they are as strong.

“I have my fingers crossed for them, and I think they can do it. But it will be a good game regardless.”