Champions League qualification for Everton 'doable' says Rooney - on one condition

The former Goodison Park favourite is confident that the Toffees are heading in the right direction under Carlo Ancelotti

Wayne Rooney believes qualification for is "doable", but only if they solve one key issue in January.

have emerged as the surprise early pacesetters in the Premier League after an impressive start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Hard-earned wins over , , and saw Carlo Ancelotti's men rise to the summit before they welcomed reigning champions to Goodison Park for the first Merseyside derby of the season last weekend.

The Toffees showed they can mix it with the elite during a pulsating 2-2 draw, with goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelling out Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah efforts for the visitors.

The Reds bounced back from that result by beating 2-1, but Everton can move three points clear at the top of the table if they get back to winning ways away at Southampton on Sunday.

Goodison legend Rooney, who currently stands as both and 's all-time record goalscorer, believes his old club can qualify for Europe's elite competition if Ancelotti can add at least two more players to his ranks in the winter transfer window.

The player-coach says a lack of squad depth is the only thing holding Everton back, and he wrote in his latest column for The Times: “The top four is doable.

“It will be difficult because there are seven or eight teams competing for those spots and some big clubs will have to miss out but top four has to be the target, given Everton’s start.

"If they can get to January still in the frame and let Ancelotti bring in another couple of players, they will have a great chance.

"Their biggest issue is squad depth. In Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard, they have a couple of players who can come off the bench to provide something different but they need one or two more; players who don’t have to be world-beaters but who can slot straight into the team without a major drop in quality if there are injuries.

"They need a real back up for Allan and another striking option for games where the opposition is equipped to deal with Calvert-Lewin’s threat, but as we saw against Liverpool, this is an Everton that can handle challenges."

Rooney went on to credit Ancelotti for transforming the Toffees into a formidable force, highlighting his ability to maximise the output of a condensed group of players.

“The transformation comes from the manager,” said the former Everton striker. “Everything I thought Carlo Ancelotti could bring to Everton, he has brought. His work has been brilliant.

"If you look at the very best managers, while they might have different systems and styles, the thing they tend to have in common is a clear idea of the team they want.

"Selection is simple and consistent: they have eight or nine players who, if fit, always play.

"Through this, they build confidence and understanding and from a man-management point of view make their own job easier - instead of having to keep a squad of 20 engaged and happy, they only have to worry about the ten or so who aren’t getting the game time.”

Rooney also reserved praise for Calvert-Lewin, who he thinks is beginning to deliver on the potential he showed during his earlier years at Goodison.

“When I returned to Everton he was entering his second season with the club. I looked at him in training and thought ‘he has everything’. He was quick, strong, good in the air," he added.

"His only downfall was he was snatching at chances but he was already working hard to correct that and Duncan Ferguson deserves a lot of credit because Duncan would always stay with him after training and give him finishing drills. These were for finishing with his feet - the heading ability you see, that is more natural.

"The leap Dom is blessed with is incredible. In the gym, when we did box jumps, he would jump a full box above everyone else. What has improved is his timing and the positions he is taking up in the box."