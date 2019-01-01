UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals: 2nd Leg Highlights from Thursday

Here are the highlights from the second leg of the quarter-final matches that unfolded on Thursday..

Two of the quarter-finals of the UEFA concluded on Thursday with a couple of cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 4 3 (4-4 agg): Raheem Sterling was denied by VAR in injury time as Manchester City's quadruple hopes came to an end in the most dramatic of circumstances against Tottenham in a classic Champions League quarter-final tie.

The international thought he had a hat-trick at the death at the Etihad Stadium, but a review showed Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up as Tottenham progressed via the away goals rule despite losing 4-3 on the night.

2) 1 4 (1-6 agg): Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored for the second game running as Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 victory over Porto, sealing a 6-1 aggregate win that sets up a tantalising Champions League semi-final clash with .