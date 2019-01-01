UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals: 1st Leg Highlights from Wednesday

Here are the highlights from the first leg of the quarter-final matches that unfolded on Wednesday..

The first legs of the quarter-final of the UEFA concluded on Wednesday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 1 0: A second-half strike from Son Heung-min gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Sergio Aguero missed a first-half penalty and Harry Kane was forced off injured before Son's strike settled the first European match at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

2) 2 0: Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino were on target as Liverpool eased to a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto.

The Portuguese champions had revenge on the mind after being dumped out by Jurgen Klopp's side in the last 16 of last year's competition but a disappointing first-half performance has given them an almighty task in next week's return fixture at the Estadio do Dragao.