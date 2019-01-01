UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals: 1st Leg Highlights from Thursday

Here are the highlights from the first leg of the quarter-final matches that unfolded on Thursday..

The first legs of the quarter-final of the UEFA concluded on Thurssday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 1 1: David Neres cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's header as Ajax and Juventusplayed out an absorbing 1-1 draw in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

2) 0 1: Barcelona took a big step towards their first Champions League semi-final in four years as they claimed a slender 1-0 win away to Manchester United despite a thoroughly underwhelming performance.