UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals: 1st Leg Highlights from Thursday
Getty
The first legs of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League concluded on Thurssday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:
1) Ajax 1 Juventus 1: David Neres cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's header as Ajax and Juventusplayed out an absorbing 1-1 draw in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
2) Manchester United 0 Barcelona 1: Barcelona took a big step towards their first Champions League semi-final in four years as they claimed a slender 1-0 win away to Manchester United despite a thoroughly underwhelming performance.