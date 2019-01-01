UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals: 2nd Leg Highlights from Wednesday

Here are the highlights from the second leg of the quarter-final matches that unfolded on Wednesday..

Two of the quarter-finals of the UEFA concluded on Wednesday with a couple of cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) 1 2 (2-3 agg): Ajax dumped Juventus out of the Champions League as a stunning 2-1 second-leg victory at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday completed a famous 3-2 quarter-final triumph.

2) 3 0 (4-0 agg): Two goals from Lionel Messi helped Barcelona to a 3-0 defeat of Manchester United on Tuesday and a 4-0 aggregate triumph in their Champions Leaguequarter-final tie.