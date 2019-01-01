Can the return of Firmino make a difference for Liverpool?

To what extent will the return of Roberto Firmino help Liverpool against Barcelona in the second leg?

are tasked to overturn a 3-0 deficit against a Lionel Messi-led as they take the field on Wednesday. The Reds clearly need a miracle, but AS showed last year that it’s not impossible.

The scoreline at Camp Nou was harsh on Liverpool, given they were slightly the better side until Messi casually decided to turn the game around. Roberto Firmino’s cameo failed to help the visitors in getting a crucial away goal, but the forward did add more fire-power to the under-performing front-line. In fact, the closest Liverpool came to scoring was when Firmino’s shot got the better of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but Ivan Rakitic was present to clear it off the line.

In all likelihood, Firmino – who was recovering from an injury ahead of the first leg – will be starting at Anfield. This will surely provide the Reds a fighting chance to script a comeback, but to what extent? We take a look.

Jurgen Klopp mostly got everything right in the first leg but the gamble of starting Giorginio Wijnaldum as a false nine failed to produce anything special. The Dutchman was invisible throughout the attack and failed to provide any impact.

Two of Firmino’s biggest strengths will prove to be a major upgrade over Wijnaldum – finishing and link-up-play. The Brazilian’s tendency to distort the shape of the opposition’s back-line by dropping deep and setting the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be an additional arrow in Klopp’s quiver.

The full-backs at Barcelona are known to push high and leave huge amounts of space behind them. With Firmino, Salah and Mane linking up during quick transitions, Liverpool can hope for a couple of goals to be scored on the counter.

His intelligent movement will be an asset Liverpool will look to utilise.

The Brazilian clearly adds an extra dimension to Liverpool’s attack and his inclusion does provide them a better chance at overturning the deficit. But theory and logic work differently in Messi’s realm. The Argentine is determined the seal a treble and he will do whatever it takes to achieve it.

Failure to keep a clean-sheet will leave Klopp’s men needing to outscore Barcelona by four goals. While Firmino’s return makes the attack more potent, it could not be as influential in the grand scheme of things if the defence is not at its absolute best.

