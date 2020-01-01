Champions League last 16: Matches, schedule, UK & U.S. TV channels and live streams
The first Champions League action of 2020 will be played in February and March as the last-16 stage of the competition approaches.
Premier League and La Liga teams account for 50 per cent of the competitors, with the rest coming from Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.
Goal brings you all you need to know about when the Champions League last-16 games are - with the full schedule - as well as how to watch live on TV in both the United Kingdom and the United States.
Champions League last 16: Fixtures & results
|Team
|Agg.
|Team
|1st Leg
|2nd Leg
|Atletico Madrid
|-
|Liverpool
|Feb 18
|Mar 11
|Borussia Dortmund
|-
|PSG
|Feb 18
|Mar 11
|Atalanta
|-
|Valencia
|Feb 19
|Mar 10
|Tottenham
|-
|RB Leipzig
|Feb 19
|Mar 10
|Chelsea
|-
|Bayern Munich
|Feb 25
|Mar 18
|Napoli
|-
|Barcelona
|Feb 25
|Mar 18
|Lyon
|-
|Juventus
|Feb 26
|Mar 17
|Real Madrid
|-
|Manchester City
|Feb 26
|Mar 17
The 2019-20 Champions League last 16 has paired some of the continent's biggest clubs against each other.
Reigning champions Liverpool face off against La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, while across the Spanish capital Real Madrid take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Barcelona will hope to end their Champions League disappointment this season, but they must overcome the Gennaro Gattuso-led Napoli.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus take on Ligue 1 side Lyon, while Bayern Munich lock horns with Chelsea. North London side Tottenham also have Bundesliga opposition in the form of RB Leipzig.
Tournament first-timers Atalanta face off against Valencia and, finally, Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to get past Borussia Dortmund.
Champions League last 16: UK TV channels & live streams
BT Sport holds the broadcasting rights to Champions League football in the UK and each game will be shown live on its channels.
You can see which channels will be showing each game live below.
Champions League last 16: First legs
|Date
|Match
|UK TV channel / stream
|Kick-off (GMT)
|Feb 18
|Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 18
|Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 19
|Atalanta vs Valencia
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 19
|Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 25
|Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 25
|Napoli vs Barcelona
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 26
|Lyon vs Juventus
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 26
|Real Madrid vs Manchester City
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
BT Sport 2 will show Liverpool's showdown with Atletico Madrid, Manchester City versus Real Madrid and Chelsea's game against Bayern Munich.
Barcelona versus Napoli will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, as will Juventus' game against Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain versus Borussia Dortmund.
First-leg matches will be played on Tuesday February 18, Wednesday February 19, Tuesday February 25 and Wednesday February 26.
Champions League last 16: Second legs
|Date
|Match
|UK TV channel / stream
|Kick-off (GMT)
|Mar 10
|RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 10
|Valencia vs Atalanta
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 11
|Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 11
|PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 17
|Juventus vs Lyon
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 17
|Manchester City vs Real Madrid
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 18
|Barcelona vs Napoli
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 18
|Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
Second-leg matches will also be spread across BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 3.
BT Sport 2 will have Liverpool's return leg against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, as well as RB Leipzig versus Tottenham, Manchester City's home tie against Real Madrid and Chelsea's visit to Bayern Munich.
BT Sport 3 will be showing Juventus versus Lyon, Barcelona's game against Napoli at Camp Nou, PSG versus Dortmund and Valencia versus Atalanta.
Those games will be played on Tuesday March 10, Wednesday March 11, Tuesday March 17 and Wednesday March 18.
Champions League last 16: U.S. TV channels & live streams
Broadcasting rights for the Champions League in the US are held by Univision, TUDN, TNT and B/R Live.
You can see which channels the games are being broadcast on in the tables below.
Champions League last 16: First legs
|Date
|Match
|US TV channel / stream
|Kick-off (ET / PT)
|Feb 18
|Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
|Univision / TUDN / B/R Live / TNT
|3pm / 12 noon
|Feb 18
|Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|UniMas / Univision NOW / B/R Live
|3pm / 12 noon
|Feb 19
|Atalanta vs Valencia
|UniMas / Univision NOW / B/R Live
|3pm / 12 noon
|Feb 19
|Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
|TUDN / TNT / WatchTNT / TUDN En Vivo / B/R Live
|3pm / 12 noon
|Feb 25
|Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
|TUDN / TNT / WatchTNT / TUDN En Vivo / B/R Live
|3pm / 12 noon
|Feb 25
|Napoli vs Barcelona
|UniMas / Univision NOW / B/R Live
|3pm / 12 noon
|Feb 26
|Lyon vs Juventus
|UniMas / Univision NOW / B/R Live
|3pm / 12 noon
|Feb 26
|Real Madrid vs Manchester City
|Univision / TUDN / TNT / Univision NOW / WatchTNT / TUDN En Vivo / B/R Live
|3pm / 12 noon
Liverpool will continue their title defence away to Atletico Madrid live on Univision, TUDN and TNT. Real Madrid and Manchester City play live on Univision, TUDN and TNT as well.
Barcelona's first leg against Napoli will be shown live on UniMas, as will Juventus' trip to Lyon, among others.
Champions League last 16: Second legs
|Date
|Match
|US TV channel / stream
|Kick-off (ET / PT)
|Mar 10
|RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
|TBC
|3pm / 12 noon
|Mar 10
|Valencia vs Atalanta
|TBC
|3pm / 12 noon
|Mar 11
|Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
|TBC
|3pm / 12 noon
|Mar 11
|PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
|TBC
|3pm / 12 noon
|Mar 17
|Juventus vs Lyon
|TBC
|3pm / 12 noon
|Mar 17
|Manchester City vs Real Madrid
|TBC
|3pm / 12 noon
|Mar 18
|Barcelona vs Napoli
|TBC
|3pm / 12 noon
|Mar 18
|Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
|TBC
|3pm / 12 noon
US broadcasters will confirm their schedules for the Champions League second-leg games closer to the dates.
As with the first legs, games will be spread across Univision, UniMas, TUDN, TNT and so on.