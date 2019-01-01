Champions League heroics hand England boss Southgate a Nations League headache

The Three Lions manager is set to have a number of key men in club action a matter of days before they were intended to be on international duty

While seeing plenty of positives in and reaching the final, manager Gareth Southgate is now facing a Nations League headache.

The success of domestic sides should, in theory, work in favour of the national side.

With key men gracing the very top of the club game, experience of competing at an elite level stands them in better stead when away with their country.

Southgate, though, is facing a selection dilemma ahead of his next international gathering.

England are due to face the in the Nations League semi-finals on June 6.

Five days prior to that contest, the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to be involved in a Champions League showpiece.

Southgate admits the timing is far from ideal, telling Sky Sports: "From an England perspective it's brilliant for our young players, that they're having these experiences in big matches where they're having to play under pressure and they've come out successfully.

"It's making things more complicated, that's for sure. The reality is we'll get seven or eight of those players three days before our semi-final.

"You have great ideas as a manager of planning things and working with the team, but in truth half of our squad won't be with us until three days before. So it's more complicated but brilliant for the players.

"Long term for England, we need them in those matches and our job as a staff is to adapt to those changes and make sure we're still prepared for the semi-final with Holland."

While he faces an anxious wait when it comes to the performance and fitness of certain players, Southgate is enjoying seeing world-class coaches such as Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino getting the recognition and success they deserve.

The Three Lions boss added: "I was at [for Monday night's 1-0 win over Leicester] on Monday and I thought that was an incredible twist in itself.

"I was then at Anfield on Tuesday and left there thinking I'd seen one of the most incredible nights I can remember having spent 30 years in football. For it then to be backed up by Tottenham on Wednesday was phenomenal.

"Huge credit to both managers. In different circumstances they have achieved incredible seasons."

Klopp’s Liverpool stunned with a 4-0 win at Anfield to make their way to the Champions league final, overturning a three-goal deficit in the process, with Tottenham then doing likewise 24 hours later as they saw a second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura edge them past on away goals.