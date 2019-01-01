Champions League group stage: Real Madrid paired with PSG, Liverpool face Napoli & draw in full
Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League after they were paired together Group A in the draw, which took place in Monaco on Thursday.
The two clubs have been linked over the pursuit of PSG star Neymar, with Real Madrid mooted as one of the Brazilian suitors.
The pair will be joined by Belgian top-flight runners-up Club Brugge and Turkish Super Lig winners Galatasaray.
Reigning champions Liverpool will see a familiar face in Group E, having been paired up with Napoli, who they narrowly pipped to make the knockout stages last season. Austrian Bundesliga champions Salzburg has been picked as the third team in that group while Belgian champions Genk rounded out the group.
Group F will feature a difficult slate, with reigning La Liga champions Barcelona joined by Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund, Antonio Conte's Inter and Slavia Prague.
Elsewhere Tottenham have been drawn with Bayern Munich in Group B, with Greek giants Olympiacos placed in their group alongside Red Star Belgrade.
The 2018-19 semi-finalists Ajax will face Chelsea in Group H and are joined by Valencia and Lille.
Group C will feature another group stage re-match, as Manchester City will face Shakhtar for the second straight year. The two are joined by Atalanta and GNK Dinamo.
Meanwhile in Group D Juventus will match up against Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.
Group G features Zenit, Benfica, Lyon and RB Leipzig.
The group stage of the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League kicks off on September 17 and 18, with teams competing in six matchdays until early December as they attempt to progress to the knockout stage.
More to follow...
Champions League 2019-20 groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Bayern Munich
|Manchester City
|Juventus
|Real Madrid
|Tottenham
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Atletico Madrid
|Club Brugge
|Olympiacos
|GNK Dinamo
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Galatasaray
|Red Star
|Atalanta
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Liverpool
|Barcelona
|Zenit
|Chelsea
|Napoli
|Borussia Dortmund
|Benfica
|Ajax
|Salzburg
|Inter
|Lyon
|Valencia
|Genk
|Slavia Prague
|RB Leipzig
|Lille